India proposes to host NSAs meeting on Afghanistan, invites Pakistan

Invitations for proposed meeting extended to key stakeholders in region, including Russia, China, and Pakistan, says report

India's Ministry of External Affairs. Photo: file

NEW DELHI: India has proposed to host a meeting of the national security advisers (NSA) of key stakeholder countries to addresses the humanitarian crisis and discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

According to a report published in India Today, invitations for the meeting have been extended to key stakeholders in the region, including Russia, China, and Pakistan.

New Delhi has proposed two dates - November 10 and 11 - for the NSA meeting.

Meanwhile, India will participate in the Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20, its Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's policy towards Afghanistan is guided by its friendship with the Afghan people.

Earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had said that India is willing to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and it has engaged with the representatives of the Taliban in Doha.

The foreign secretary had said, "We are willing to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and we have been a constructive partner in the development of the country, before the Taliban took over, investing over $3 billion."