Pakistan's active cases under 30,000 for second straight day

Pakistan reports 17 more coronavirus-related deaths in last 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases is declining as the country reported less than 1,000 infections and less than 30,000 active cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 720 new coronavirus cases emerged after 44,831 tests were taken during the last 24 hours across the country, taking the overall caseload since the pandemic began last year to 1,264,384.

Last week, the country had recorded a daily case count under 1,000 for the first time in over three months (830 cases on July 6).

Meanwhile, 17 more people succumbed to the virus during the same period, pushing the death tally to 28,269.

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.60%.

The number of active of cases stands at 26,237. A day earlier, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 30,000 for the first time since the fourth wave of the pandemic started back in July.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 925 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 16% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.