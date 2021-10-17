Seven family members killed as fire engulfs Muzaffargarh house

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar expresses condolences over loss of lives, order investigation into blaze

In Muzaffargarh, seven people of the same family were burnt to death and four others injured when a fire broke out in a house at Pir Jahnian on Sunday.

The injured were later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Four children and two women were among the deceased, said rescue officials in Muzaffargarh.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered an investigation into the blaze.

He expressed regret over the loss of precious lives due to the fire in Muzaffargarh and asked the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner to submit a report on the incident.