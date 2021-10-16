Pakistan's COVID-19 recoveries cross 1.2mn mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been recording a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers over the last few weeks as the country reported 893 fresh infections Saturday morning.
According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 52,589 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, out of which 893 returned positive, pushing the nationwide tally of such cases to 1,263,664.
Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 30,000 for the first time since the fourth wave of the pandemic started back in July.
As per the government’s data, the country reported 26,974 active cases of the virus Saturday morning.
The country's death toll climbed to 28,252 after 24 more people succumbed to the virus in a single day. The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.69%.
In addition to this, 13,848 more people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,208,438.
COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 909 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.
