NADRA enables women to decide whether to change their surname after marriage

NADRA chairman says a changed policy allows married women to choose between sticking to their surnames or change them

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik announced that the policy requiring women's surnames to be replaced by their husbands' names after the marriage has been changed, Geo News reported Friday.

Under the changed policy, women will now have the choice to stick to their surnames or adopt their husband's name, said Malik while speaking at the Annual Rural Women’s Conference in Islamabad.

He revealed that a special department comprising female employees has been set up, which will frame a separate policy for the registration of women with NADRA.

Malik paid tribute to the female social workers' team that worked for the registration of 5,000 women with NADRA in Jacobabad and stressed all women get their National Identity Cards issued.