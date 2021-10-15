Govt focusing on promotion of agriculture sector: PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan assures farmers that govt will stand by them, resolve their grievances on priority

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launch of Kisan Portal. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government is focusing on agricultural research, particularly seed development, to increase the yield of crops.

Speaking at the launch of Kisan Portal, at the Pakistan Citizens Portal, the premier said that his vision to promote the agriculture sector is focused on improving the life of small farmers and resolving their grievances on priority.

Imran Khan assured the farmers that the government will stand by them, as he believed that “serving the farming community was in fact a service to Pakistan”.

He said the yield of the dairy sector in the developed world is six times higher than in Pakistan and emphasised on development to boost production in this sector.



The premier stressed the importance of water conservation to ensure ample supply to farmers for irrigation purposes. The construction of 10 big dams, he said, was an unprecedented step taken by his government.



He said work on several projects was underway and aimed to address the water needs of the country, the common man and farmers.

Shedding light on the importance of Kisan card, he said it will enable small farmers to get financial support in case their yield is damaged from natural calamities.

Meanwhile, addressing the issues of currency devaluation the premier said that the pressure on the Pakistani rupee is temporary and "will be over soon".

The price of palm oil, he said, had almost doubled in the international market and had a negative impact on the rates in Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistan had to import wheat, sugar and pulses.

The prime minister reiterated that with the government’s efforts, the country would witness a revolution in the production of soya bean, olive oil and avocado.

Shedding light on the government's future plans he said training programmes for farmers are on the cards with the assistance of China to guide them on better farming techniques.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan was blessed with natural resources, which if properly utilised through scientific means, could result in a boom in the agriculture sector.

Endorsing Imran Khan's views, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that under the government’s initiative, farmers will get subsidies on seeds, fertilisers and the purchase of agricultural machinery.

He said the government is focusing on rural development with the uplift of farmers and giving them better support prices for their produce.

Cheema said the budget for the agriculture sector had been doubled at federal and provincial levels.

He mentioned that never in the history of Pakistan has a government extended such facilities to farmers.