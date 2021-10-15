Coldplay officially releases its lyric video for the ‘Let Somebody Go’ music video alongside Selena Gomez

Coldplay releases Selena Gomez collab lyric video ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay has officially released their music video collaboration alongside Selena Gomez titled Let Somebody Go.

The band made up of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Huy Berryman and Will Champion, dropped the lyric video as part of their brand new album release called Music of the Spheres.

The album features a retro-futuristic vibe and includes music from Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, aged 17, as well as son Moses who is 15-years-old.

Apple aided her dad in crafting the lyric video for the emotional Let Somebody Go track that included lines like "When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain."



Even Martin's son Moses contributed to a song in the album and helped it come to life.

In the song Humankind Moses can be heard singing, "I say I know I know I know We're only human/I know I know I know /How we're designed, yeah /I know I know I know /We're only human/But from another planet/ Still they call us Humankind.”







