OGRA suggests hiking price of petrol from October 16

Petrol prices are likely to witness an increase across the country from October 16 as per the suggestion of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Geo News reported Thursday.
Per the report, a summary suggesting a hike in the price of petroleum products has been sent to the Petroleum Division by OGRA.
The sources added that OGRA has suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs5.90 per litre, while it recommended hiking the prices of diesel by Rs9.75 per litre.
The Petroleum Division will take the final decision regarding the prices of petroleum products in consultation with Prime minister Imran Khan.
