President Arif Alvi promulgates Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority ordinance

Authority will ensure implementation of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society, says PM Imran Khan

The ordinance for Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was promulgated by President Arif Alvi on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had pronounced the government's intention to establish the authority, for which the premier will be the patron in chief.

The announcement was made during the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad, held to mark the beginning of celebrations for the holy month of Rabiul Awal.

The authority will ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said.

The government has already started searching for a chairman to head the authority, who will be a top scholar, he added.



PM Imran Khan said that the authority will monitor the curriculum being taught at schools and organise research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

He said a cartoon series will also be made to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said Islam has its own cultural values that need to be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes.

He said the authority will remain vigilant to prevent any blasphemous content being shared on the media and to portray the real picture of Islam.

The Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority will comprise of seven members, including the chairperson, who will be appointed by the prime minister.

