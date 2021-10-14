Alicia Keys reminisces over son Egypt first-ever performance: ‘It hit me like bricks’

Alicia Keys recently got candid about the single most emotional moment during her son Egypt’s performance that hit her ‘like a ton of bricks’ overhead.

The singer took her walk down memory lane during a chat with People (The TV Show)’s Kay Adams for the weekly issue.

Egypt’s performance in question, Raise a Man, occurred at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

There she was quoted saying, "I'm not the crying type, I'm really not. [But] you get so sensitive just [thinking] about how life goes on, and seeing him next to me and remembering that moment. That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it."

"I was so nervous for him that I remember at midnight the night before the show, I realized I hadn't even practised. I remember all of this and I'm sitting there watching it with him and just…how I feel about him and seeing his growth and watching him go on stage and just completely own — it just hit me like a ton of bricks."

"He's definitely a natural. He's been a natural since he was a baby, and he loves it, and I'm glad that he loves it. … He's a lot like me. He's the life of the party, he's the one that kind of brings everyone together. He looks out for everyone, he's that guy. And I love that about him."