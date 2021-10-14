Another horrific incident of gang-rape on motorway

The survivor has been given a medical exam and a DNA sample is being taken

Illustration by Aisha Nabi.

GOJRA: In yet another horrific incident, an 18-year-old woman was lured into a fake job offer and gang-raped on the M-4 motorway in Gojra, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to the police, the suspects lured the young woman from Toba Tek Singh on the pretext of offering her a job at a boutique in Gojra, raped her in a car on the motorway and fled after throwing her at the Faisalabad Interchange.

The suspects, however, have been taken into custody by the law enforcement agencies.

In the FIR, the survivor's paternal aunt said that her 18-year-old niece received a message on a mobile phone for a job interview in the city. She said that when they reached there, the suspects put the young woman into a car and took her with them and raped her on the motorway.

The survivor has been given a medical exam and a DNA sample is being taken, the police confirmed, adding that action has been initiated to arrest the other suspects.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that the main suspect is being interrogated, while a search is underway to find his accomplices.

CM Buzdar seeks report

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali have taken notice of the incident.

The CM and IG have both asked for a report from the Faisalabad RPO and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects and stern legal action against them.

The IG said that justice should be ensured for the victim on a priority basis.