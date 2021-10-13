New accountability ordinance challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The newly-promulgated National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday by a citizen named Abdul Latif Qureshi.
President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated the ordinance on October 8, paving the way for the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to continue holding his post until the appointment of his successor.
Citing various decisions taken by the Supreme Court (SC), the petitioner mentioned that the re-appointment of retired judges is against the independence of the judiciary.
According to the reports, the federal government and NAB chairman have been made parties to the petition.
Per the amended ordinance, the new NAB chairman will be appointed for a period of four years and his term may be extended.
The method followed for the appointment of the NAB chairman will be the one employed while granting an extension.
The ordinance states that the president will appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the prime minister and the Opposition leader.
In case of a failure to reach a consensus on the appointment, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary committee formed especially for the matter.
It also states that the NAB chairman can send his resignation to the president.
The post had been lying vacant after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation on October 4
