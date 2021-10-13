Consultation between PM, COAS over new DG ISI appointment completed: Fawad

Civil and military leadership has once again proved that all institutions are united and on the same page for country's stability and development, says Fawad

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed (R) are discussing important matters during a meeting. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The consultation process between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the new DG Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) has been completed, tweeted Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday morning.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Fawad Chaudhry said, "Consultation between the prime minister and the army chief on the appointment of a new DG ISI have been completed and the process for the new appointment has begun."

The civil and military leadership has once again proved that all institutions are united and on the same page for the country's stability, integrity and development.

‘PM shares a very close relationship with the COAS’

On Tuesday, during a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister had said that during the cabinet meeting — chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan — the issue of the DG ISI was also discussed.

"A long meeting took place between PM Imran Khan and the army chief last night [Monday]," Chaudhry had said, adding that the government shares "an ideal relationship with the military."

"The prime minister shares a very close relationship with the army chief," he had said. "The Prime Minister's Office will never take a step that would hurt the reputation of the army."

The minister had said that the government will adopt a legal procedure to appoint the DG ISI and will ensure all constitutional requirements are fulfilled in this regard.

"It is the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint the DG ISI," he said.