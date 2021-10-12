Joint Staff Headquarters working to protect national defence, security: Gen Nadeem Raza

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Nadeem Raza said that the Joint Staff Headquarters is working to “protect and promote” national defence and security, a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.



The statement was made during a meeting with a seven-member delegation of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence at the JSH in Rawalpindi.

The military’s media wing stated that the delegation, lead by Senator Mushahid Hussain, who is also the committee chairman, was given a comprehensive briefing about the “role and functions of Joint Staff Headquarters, work plan of the Tri-Services, and efforts of security environment and defence forces for peace and stability” in the country.

“The JSH is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s defence and national security,” said General Raza at the meeting.

He also highlighted the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, said the ISPR.