Jam Kamal takes back decision to step down as BAP president

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Photo: Radio Pakistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has announced his decision to retract the decision of stepping down as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) president, just days after tendering his resignation.

Considering Kamal's previous decision, the BAP members had appointed Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi as the acting party president.

Kamal, while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, said that he does not want to step down from the post of the chief minister either. He was accompanied by members of the Awami National Party (ANP), the Hazara Democratic Party, the Jamhoori Wattan Party, and supporting BAP MPAs.

"I am ready to face all types of political crises and will continue to serve the post for the entirety of my five-year tenure," the CM said, adding that the number game regarding the no-confidence motion will come to the fore soon.

"Except for one member of the PTI, all the members [of the assembly], as well as the allies, are with us," he reiterated what he had earlier stated while commenting about the internal rift in the BAP.

"I have asked the party's chief organiser Jan Mohammad Jamali to hold a meeting with all the members of Parliament as we are ready for talks with them."

Speaking about some other political matters pertaining to the province, Jam Kamal said that the provincial government is running [successfully], the cabinet has had meetings, and full measures are being taken to help the victims of the earthquake in Harnai and other parts of Balochistan.

Answering a question, Jam Kamal said that he had not met PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in three years, therefore, the news in that regard is incorrect.

It should be recalled that Aylani, on October 1, had announced that he was stepping down after completing a "good" three-year term, as he asked BAP officeholders to organise a meeting and announce BAP party elections at the earliest.

On Monday, the disgruntled members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) — including lawmakers from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allied parties — had submitted a no-confidence motion against Alyani.

The disgruntled members, in the motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said during the three years of Alyani's term as the chief minister, there has been unemployment, unrest, and frustration in the province.

The motion, signed by 14 members, claimed that the provincial cabinet members had informed the chief minister about the issues of Balochistan but he did not pay heed to them.

"Due to Jam Kamal's lukewarm attitude, there has been gas, water, electricity, and economic crisis in [Balochistan]," the motion said.

Further, the disgruntled members had sought the removal of Alyani as the chief minister and called for the election of a new provincial chief, who had the majority's support.

On September 14, as many as 16 MPAs from the Balochistan Assembly had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Alyani, but it was later denied by the Governor House Secretariat on technical grounds.

Last week, CM Alyani had said that he will not step down from his post on the demand of "12 people”. “I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people.”

In a press conference later on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the Centre wishes for stability in Balochistan and that all political matters should proceed in line with the law.

Balochistan's governor has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the political developments in the province and would play its role according to the law, Chaudhry added.