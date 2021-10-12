38 new dengue cases reported in Sindh amid countrywide cases surge

Health department says new cases push the total number of Sindh's cases to 492 for the month of October

A dengue patient lying on a hospital's bed in Pakistan. Photo — AFP

KARACHI: As many as 38 new cases of dengue virus were reported from Sindh during the last 24-hours, Sindh Health Department said Tuesday.

The health department issued statistics suggesting that a total of 18 new cases of dengue surfaced in Karachi — eight in Matiari, six in Mirpurkhas, five in Tharparkar, and one in Sujawal — pushing the total number of cases in the province to 492 for the month of October.

A statement of the health department said that 66 people have been affected by the disease in Karachi’s district central this year, while at least 46 places and residential areas in the district have been declared dengue hotspots.

Hospitals run short of beds as dengue cases rise country-wide

Hospitals in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are refusing to take in more dengue patients as they have run out of beds, with cases of the virus surging across the country.

The beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Punjab's hospitals are being used to treat dengue virus patients.

By Saturday, the number of new cases of dengue reported from Sindh had reached 44 while in September, 603 dengue cases were reported.

With six deaths, 2,345 cases of dengue fever have been reported from Sindh so far in the last nine months.