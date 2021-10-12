Pakistan sees lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in almost 4 months

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 1.62%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported the lowest number of single-day infections since June 21, with the positivity ratio falling to 1.62% on Tuesday morning.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 42,476 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, out of which 689 came back positive, pushing the total caseload to 1,259,648.



The country last reported lower than 689 daily infections in June 2021, when the stats showed that 663 new cases of the virus were reported in a single day.

Meanwhile, 18 people died over the past 24 hours across Pakistan from the infection, pushing the total deaths in the country from the viral disease to 28,152.



As far as the recoveries are concerned, Pakistan's total figure has been pushed to 1,189,742. The NCOC states that there are no patients currently on ventilators in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.