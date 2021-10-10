Gigi Hadid shows sister love in a warm birthday tribute for Bella

American supermodel Bella Hadid turned a year older as she rang in her 25th birthday on Saturday (October 9).

On the occasion of her special day, the model received gushing tributes from her close inner circle, including her friends and family.

However, the model received the most adorable birthday wish from her sister Gigi Hadid. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ramp queen, 26, wrote the sweetest wish to celebrate Bella's special day.

Gigi posted a super adorable picture of Bella, holding her niece baby Khai and in the caption, she began, "We celebrate you today and every day."





In her note for her sister, Gigi gushed about Bella for being dedicative towards her work. "She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie, said Gigi.

She also praised her sister for being "forever protector" as an auntie and continue saying, “I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve !!!!!! Can’t wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap."

Mom Yolanda Hadid also reacted to Gigi’s post and commented with a string of hearts emoticons.

Her post also included another photo that gave a glimpse of the birthday feast full of Bella's favorite dishes.

Bella's birthday celebration consisted of a night out with her friends. A few glimpses from the celebration night were also shared on the internet by her close friend and brother Anwar Hadid's girlfriend, Dua Lipa.