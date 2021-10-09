The country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 2.14%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to report a decline in coronavirus infections as the country logged 955 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning.

According to NCOC’s statistics, Pakistan reported less than 1,000 infections for the second consecutive day on Saturday. A day earlier, the country had recorded a daily case count under 1,000 for the first time in over three months (830 cases on July 6).





Over 955 new infections surfaced during the last 24 hours after 44,557 tests were taken, pushing the total caseload to 1,257,188 across the country.

Meanwhile, 29 more people died from the virus during the same period, taking the death toll from the disease to 28,087 in the country.

The positivity rate currently stands at 2.14%. A day earlier, it dipped below 2% for the first time since June 29, which is more than three months ago.

In addition to this, 1,222 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,185,749, while the number of active cases has further fallen to 43,352.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 1,385 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 24% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 89,719,686 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 20.7% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 978,412 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 45 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.