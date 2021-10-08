Pakistan supports inclusive government in Afghanistan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Gen Bajwa assures US of Pakistan’s commitment towards making all possible efforts for peace, stability in Afghanistan

US Deputy Secretary of the State Wendy R Sherman and COAS General Bajwa in a meeting. — ISPR

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday assured the United States of Pakistan’s commitment towards making all possible efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.



During a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of the State Wendy Ruth Sherman, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said: "Pakistan supports the inclusive government in Afghanistan."

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sherman called on General Bajwa and discussed matters related to mutual interest, regional security situation, and collaboration for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

General Bajwa stressed maintaining “meaningful bilateral engagement” between the US and Pakistan for a durable multi-domain relationship between the two countries.



The ISPR’s statement read that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role regarding the situation in the neighbouring country, especially its assistance in the successful evacuation operations following the Taliban takeover.

Sherman also pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace, the statement added.