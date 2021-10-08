Balochistan CM Kamal says he will not tender his resignation on demand of 12 people

Amid the rift between the Balochistan cabinet members regarding the removal of Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister made it clear that he will not tender his resignation on the demand of "12 people", Geo News reported Friday.
“I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people,” said CM Kamal while addressing a press conference in Quetta.
The chief minister, speaking about the internal rifts within the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), said all the members of the party and its allies support him, except for a few BAP members who have tendered their resignations to the Balochistan governor.
He said that some of his “companions” have tried to remove him from the post of the chief minister before too, adding that he would not let this “void” persist within the party.
"We are trying that the ministers take their resignations back," said CM Kamal. "If they don't take their resignations back, we would have to appoint new ministers."
Five members of the Balochistan cabinet who are irked with CM Kamal have resigned, Geo News reported Wednesday.
Sources privy to the matter said that the provincial cabinet members, including three ministers and two advisors to the chief minister, have submitted their resignation letters to Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, who in a hard-hitting press conference earlier in the day had urged the chief minister to resign on "moral grounds".
The disgruntled members of the BAP had asked the chief minister and former party president Kamal to resign by Wednesday or else, face a no-confidence motion.
A couple of days ago, CM Kamal had taken to social media to dispel rumours he had also resigned from his post after he relinquished the post of BAP president.
He took to Twitter yesterday and announced that he was stepping down as the party's president after completing a "good" three-year term.
The chief minister asked BAP Central Organiser Jan Jamali and BAP General-Secretary Manzoor Kakar to hold intra-party elections at the earliest.
