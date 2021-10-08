Afghan situation discussed by top military, civil leaders in National Security Committee meeting

PM receives detailed briefing on recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing the 34th National Security Committee meeting at the Prime Minister's House, in Islamabad, on October 8, 2021. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office

The ongoing situation in Afghanistan, along with regional developments in general, came under discussion in the 34th meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan and was attended by relevant federal cabinet members, all services chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

"The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan," read the statement.



The Committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan. The participants noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasised the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis.

The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted.

According to the statement, the prime minister expressed satisfaction on Pakistan’s support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan and noted that the entire world had recognised Pakistan’s positive contribution.

"Committee members emphasised that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan," the statement said.



Agreeing with this view, the prime minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort. He directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergise various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan.