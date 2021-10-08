Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases decline significantly

The country last recorded a daily case count below 1,000 on July 6 at 830 cases

A healthcare worker collecting sample for COVID-19 test. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday recorded a massive decline in new COVID-19 cases as less than 1,000 daily infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the government data.

The latest stats from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed that Pakistan reported 912 cases after 45,619 tests were taken. The country last recorded a daily case count below 1,000 on July 6 at 830 cases.

Another 26 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,058.

The positivity rate, too, dipped below 2% for the first time since June 29, which is more than three months ago. The current positivity rate is 1.99%.

According to the NCOC stats, the total number of cases has reached 1,256,233. In addition to this, 1,633 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,184,527, while the number of active cases has fallen to 43,648.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 1,456 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 25% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 87,741,079 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 20.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 929,192 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 47 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.