NCOC agrees to resume 'normal classes' in schools across Pakistan

Decision based on the reduced level of disease spread and launch of school vaccination programme, says Asad Umar

Students wear protective masks in class at a school in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed all educational institutions to resume "normal classes" from October 11 (Monday).

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said in a Twitter post that the decision was made during an NCOC meeting.

"Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October," read the Tweet.

The educational institutions have been operating on a maximum of 50% capacity in the country since their reopening after intermittent closures owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NCOC, in a statement, said that the country reported 1,453 cases in the last 24 hours, taking up the positivity ratio to 2.82%, while 46 people lost their lives to the virus.

The country has posted as many as 1.25 million coronavirus cases, 28,032 deaths, and 1.18 million recoveries from the pandemic, the forum said.

Pakistan has administered a total of more than 87 million vaccines, with 31 million second doses and 62 million first doses, according to the data shared by the NCOC.