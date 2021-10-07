PM Imran Khan to preside over National Security Committee meeting on Friday

The meeting will focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the role Islamabad has to play in the coming days, say sources

The meeting will focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the role Islamabad has to play in the coming days, say sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday (tomorrow), said sources.

The sources privy to the development said that matters pertaining to evolving situation in Afghanistan and other general issues will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by top military leaders and Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others.

The meeting will focus on the security situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan's narrative on it and the role Islamabad has to play in it, will be discussed at length.

The internal and external security situation of Pakistan, including the Afghan refugee situation and Pakistan's management of its borders is also likely to be taken up during the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House tomorrow, the sources added.