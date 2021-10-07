ISLAMABAD: A seven-member delegation led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will arrive in Pakistan today (Thursday) to hold talks with Pakistan's civil and military leadership.
The US diplomat and her delegation will arrive at the Islamabad International Airport by a chartered flight.
As per a report in Dawn, the delegation has been exempted from the COVID-19 rapid antigen test and body scanning on arrival.
According to the report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the aviation division, chief security officer of the Airports Security Force (ASF) and the airport manager to ensure arrangements for the arrival of the US delegation.
Upon arrival, the US delegation will be given access to the VIP state lounge, China Gate, at Islamabad airport. The facility will be provided to the members of the delegation upon departure as well.
Directives have also been issued for the availability of golf carts from the landing gate to the state lounge, parking of special aircraft at a closer location and provision of Aircraft Bridge for ease of access.
Sherman travelled to India from October 6-7 where she held talks with the country's top leadership as well.
This will be one of the first high-level officials under US President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, after CIA Director Will Burns.
In India, Burns had addressed the US-India Business council’s annual “ideas summit,” the State Department had said.
Biden, who like his predecessors had called for strong relations with India, has yet to speak to Khan, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the UN meetings and thanked Islamabad for help in evacuating Americans from Afghanistan.
Ahead of her visit to Pakistan, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on October 1 had demanded of Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups.
