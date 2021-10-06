Disgruntled with CM Jam Kamal, 4 members of Balochistan cabinet tender resignations

QUETTA: Five members of the Balochistan cabinet, disgruntled with Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal, have submitted their resignations to Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Geo News reported Wednesday.
Sources privy to the matter said that the provincial cabinet members who decided to resign include three ministers and two advisors to the chief minister.
Earlier in the day, Buledi, in a hard-hitting press conference, had urged the chief minister to resign on "moral grounds" as he has lost the confidence of the people of the province and his party.
The disgruntled members of the BAP had asked the chief minister and former party president Jam Kamal Khan to resign by today (Wednesday) or else face a no-confidence motion.
Sources told that 11 members of the provincial assembly, including one each from Balochistan National Party (Awami) and PTI, had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Kamal.
A couple of days ago, the Balochistan chief minister had taken to social media to dispel rumours that he had also resigned from his post after he relinquished the post of BAP president.
Balochistan Members of Provincial Assembly had first moved a no-confidence motion against CM Kamal on September 14 following an internal rift in BAP.
