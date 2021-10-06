Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab govt's spokesperson

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar appoints Hasaan Khawar in place of Chohan as spokesperson for Punjab govt

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan. — Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been removed from the post of Punjab government's spokesperson.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Wednesday appointed Hasaan Khawar as the spokesperson in place of Chohan. Khawar already holds the post of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Special Initiatives.

Chohan had been appointed as the spokesperson of the Punjab government in August and his appointment as the spokesperson had been approved by Buzdar.

He was previously serving as the Minister of Prisons for Punjab since August 2018 and had also served as the provincial minister for information.

The Punjab government has appointed spokespersons to help streamline the information dissemination process, defend its stance, and notify the public of its policies.

Reacting to the news, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari said that she regrets the removal of Chohan from office.



Shehbaz Gill, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, and Firdous Ashiq Awan have suffered the most during the last three years, she added.

Bukhari added: "It is not the fault of the spokesperson but Buzdar's performance has been disappointing."

"How can somebody defend Buzdar's performance?" she questioned, adding that "he wants to secure 100 marks by submitting a blank paper in every exam".

There is not a single minister in the Punjab cabinet who considers Buzdar a chief minister," she stated.