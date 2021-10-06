Objections on Maryam's petition seeking acquittal from Avenfield reference overruled

IHC adjourns hearings of Maryam's new plea and main petition challenging accountability court's verdict in case

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz during PDM rally. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) overruled the objections imposed by the court's registrar office on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s new petition seeking acquittal from Avenfield reference, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The IHC's registrar office had imposed two objections to Maryam’s petition after its filing on Tuesday.

The PML-N vice president, accompanied by her counsel Advocate Irfan Qadir, appeared before the IHC bench, comprising Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Justice Farooq remarked that the objections imposed by the registrar's office are being overruled.



Addressing Advocate Qadir, Justice Farooq said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also filed a petition, seeking to conduct hearings on the petition on a daily basis and conclude it within a month.

At this, Advocate Qadir "ridiculed" NAB’s petition, referring to paragraph number 3, and requested the court to dismiss the petition while issuing the accountability watchdog a fine for filing such petition.

The court has issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing of the new and main petition till October 13.

Maryam seeks acquittal from Avenfield reference

Maryam filed a separate petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking the annulment of the verdict related to the Avenfield Apartments reference on Tuesday.

Maryam maintained in her petition that the verdict was a "classic example of outright violations of law and political engineering hitherto unheard of in the history of Pakistan." She added that the "Supreme Court supervised the entire process of the investigation of the case and monitored the prosecution."

The petition moved the IHC to take notice of the "serious violations” and nullify the Avenfield reference verdict while acquitting all the convicts.

the IHC registrar imposed two objections on Maryam’s petition. The IHC registrar office maintained that Maryam made the same appeal as to that in the main petition challenging the Avenfield reference verdict.

Secondly, the petitioner can acquire fresh grounds only with the court’s permission.