NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal to be given extension: sources

PM Imran will chair a meeting today in which final approval will be given to the proposal drafted in consultation with federal ministers, say sources

PM Imran will chair a meeting today in which final approval will be given to the proposal drafted in consultation with federal ministers, say sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to retain the services of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Geo News reported Tuesday, citing sources.



Sources privy to the matter said that a draft ordinance has been prepared by the legal minds of the government to give him extension.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting today (Tuesday), in which final approval will be given to the proposal drafted in consultation with federal ministers, said the sources.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Adviser on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar suggested changes in the law.

The well-placed sources said that more than one amendments have been proposed.

The draft has been prepared keeping in view the legal implications linked to the extension in the NAB chairman’s tenure, which is set to expire this month.

The tenure of a NAB chairman cannot be extended under section 6(b) of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

'PM to consider more than one name for the post'

Earlier, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem had rejected media reports and clarified that his ministry had not drafted an ordinance to extend the tenure of Justice (retd) Iqbal as the NAB chief.

He had said that it was the prime minister’s prerogative to pick a person for the post of the head of the anti-corruption watchdog and that he could only give his advice on the issue. Naseem had said the prime minister will consider more than one name for the post and "will pick whomever he deems fit for the slot."

Moreover, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that the government will not be consulting Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif over the appointment of NAB’s next chairman.

He had termed consulting with Shahbaz over the matter akin to asking a suspect who their interrogating officer should be.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties had already announced that they will challenge the government’s move in the Supreme Court.