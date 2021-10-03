Pakistan reports over 1,650 new coronavirus infections, 35 deaths

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,656 new COVID-19 infections were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, causing the number of confirmed cases in the country to rise to 1,249,858, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
The latest NCOC statistics suggest that 1,656 people tested positive for the virus when 50,779 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. This took the positivity rate to 3.26%.
Moreover, another 35 Pakistanis succumbed to the virus during the stated period, taking the national coronavirus death toll to 27,866.
Pakistan has reported a daily case count of less than 2,000 for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday (today). Moreover, the country also saw a positivity rate below 4% on the eighth day in a row.
During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 725,632 doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.
Karachiites have been advised to stay at home
Justice Javed Iqbal to keep serving the post of NAB chairman till a new chairman is appointed, say sources
The scholarship includes a 100% tuition fee and a monthly stipend of Rs4,000
TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan also got killed in the operation
PM Imran says that the transmission lines are old and power losses are high, due to which even if there is...
“Umer Sharif will undertake the rest of the journey only after doctors in Nuremberg allow it,” says Dr Shahab