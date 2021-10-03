Pakistan reports over 1,650 new coronavirus infections, 35 deaths

People wearing face masks photographed in a market somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,656 new COVID-19 infections were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, causing the number of confirmed cases in the country to rise to 1,249,858, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

The latest NCOC statistics suggest that 1,656 people tested positive for the virus when 50,779 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. This took the positivity rate to 3.26%.





Moreover, another 35 Pakistanis succumbed to the virus during the stated period, taking the national coronavirus death toll to 27,866.

Pakistan has reported a daily case count of less than 2,000 for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday (today). Moreover, the country also saw a positivity rate below 4% on the eighth day in a row.

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 725,632 doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.