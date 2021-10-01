Jang Group founder Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman's wife passes away at 95

Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman was the wife of late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman and the mother of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman's wife Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: The wife of late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman — Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman — has passed away in Karachi at the age of 95.

Her funeral prayers will be offered in Karachi today after Friday prayers.

She was the mother of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the grandmother of Geo Television Network CEO Mir Ibrahim Rahman.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, the family of the deceased have requested people to pray for her from home.



Ms Rahman is survived by a son and four daughters, 24 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Various leaders shared their condolences with the Rahman family upon hearing the tragic news.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: "My prayers [and] condolences go to the Mir family on the passing of Mir Shakil ur Rehman's mother and Mir Ibrahim’s grandmother."

President Dr Arif Ali wrote on Twitter: "I would like to offer my condolences on the demise of Begum Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman."

"She was a dignified woman who just like her husband had a special place in her heart for me and my family. The late Mir Sahib was also very humble and possessed a big heart," he said.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed and Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also extended their condolences.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also prayed for the soul of the deceased.

Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter: "Deeply saddened on the demise of the wife of Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman, the founder of Jang Geo Group, and the mother of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, the editor-in-chief."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to all the family members including Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Mir Ibrahim. May Allah Almighty grant her a high position in Paradise and give patience to her family. Ameen!" she added.



Among other leaders Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar , Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akhbar and former Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also shared their sympathies with the family of the deceased.



