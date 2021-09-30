How did Britney Spears react to father Jamie Spears' conservatorship suspension

After 13 long years of struggle under her father Jamie Spears, Britney Spears is officially free from his clutches and is over the moon about it.
A source told Page Six that the Toxic hit-maker cried tears of joy and was overcome by sheer happiness after realising that she was finally free from her father's abuse.
"Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision," the source said.
"For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened."
The insider added, "She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years."
