Pakistan, Russia special forces to participate in counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'

The special forces of Pakistan and the Russian Federation will participate in a two-week military exercise, Druzhba VI, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.
The military’s media wing released a statement saying that the Druzhba VI opening ceremony was held at the “Molkino Trg Area, Krasnodar, Russia” earlier in the day.
"Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia are participating in the two-week-long exercise in the counter-terrorism domain," read the statement.
National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the ceremony, which was followed by the weapons and equipment display parade.
As per the statement, the Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Senior officials from the armies of Pakistan and Russia were also present on the occasion.
Ghous Ali Shah announces decision after meeting PM Imran Khan at Sindh Governor House
Rana Sanaullah said he was not sure why the video was leaked and what "they" were trying to achieve
Rasheed says "Judo, Karate" between federal government, ECP decreasing
UK crime agency report finds no evidence of corruption, money laundering or criminal activities against Shahbaz Sharif
"Centre cannot resolve the issues of Karachi on its own, therefore, it is imperative for the provincial government to...
31 more people succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country