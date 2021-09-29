Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 infections for fourth straight day

52 more people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded less than 2,000 infections on the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest statists of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 48,836 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 1560 came back positive.





Meanwhile, 52 more people succumbed to the COVID-19 during the same period, pushing the national death tally to 27,690.

In addition to this, with 2,970 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally for recoveries now stands at 1,167,189, NCOC's data showed. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.19%. It has been less than 3% for the last four days.

The number of active cases went to the lowest level since the last two months at 48,506 cases. The active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been consistently falling since the last month with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported almost daily. Among the active cases, 3,948 patients are under critical care.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 1,988 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 34% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 79,533,208 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 18.4% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 711,775 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 61 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.