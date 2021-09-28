NCOC announces curbs for unvaccinated people from October 1

People will not be allowed to enter restaurants, marriage halls, shopping malls, announces NCOC

This photograph shows a syringe poses on a vial of AstraZeneca anti-COVID-19 vaccine in a pharmacy in Paris on March 12, 2021. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Several restrictions will be imposed on unvaccinated citizens as Pakistan seeks increased inoculations to defeat COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Centre announced on Tuesday.



NCOC, the forum that heads Pakistan's COVID-19 response, said that the restrictions on unvaccinated people would be applicable from October 1 — so only two days remain for people to get their coronavirus shots.

Without being vaccinated:

- You cannot enter restaurants.

- You cannot enter marriage halls.

- You cannot enter shopping malls.

- You will not be allowed to travel abroad or domestically.

- You cannot be part of an educational institute's staff.

The development follows NCOC deciding to vaccinate children aged 12 years old and above.

In a tweet, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced that the decision had been taken during an NCOC meeting today.

"Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated," he tweeted.

Later, the NCOC, in a tweet, said that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be administered to children above 12 years.