PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

LONDON: PPP senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away Tuesday, announced the party's senior leader Sherry Rehman.
Taking to her official handle, Rehman posted a condolence message for the veteran politician, acknowledging him for his "lifetime of devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP".
She wrote: "What a loss! Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with."
Wajid Shamsul Hasan was a veteran journalist, who had been associated with the profession for over 40 years. He was also a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and had served as Pakistan's high commissioner to the UK during the PPP's tenure.
Hasan was suffering from an ailment over the past two years and had been seeking treatment for it over the past six weeks.
The late PPP leader's family said details of his funeral will be revealed shortly.
