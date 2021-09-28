Usman Mirza, accomplices indicted by Islamabad court in couple harassment case

Usman Mirza, accomplices are accused of sexually harassing and extorting money from an Islamabad couple

Usman Mirza and his accomplices pictured behind bars. — Islamabad Police

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani indicted seven suspects, including prime suspect Usman Mirza, in the Islamabad couple harassment case Tuesday.



All the accused including Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash were charge-sheeted.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also rejected the bail application of three suspects in the case while directing authorities to complete Usman Mirza's trial case during a period of two months.



A day earlier, a police challan submitted in court revealed shocking details of the alleged assault the couple was subjected to.

The police challan submitted at the sessions court, according to Dawn.com, revealed how the suspect, Usman Mirza, tortured the couple and forced them to perform sex while they filmed the ordeal.

As per the woman's statement recorded in front of the magistrate, the victim had said Usman Mirza and the other suspects threatened to gang-rape her if she did not have sex with her friend while they filmed it.

The victim had said she was forced to perform a nude dance in front of Usman and his accomplices, adding that she was beaten up when she refused.

"He slapped me and forced me to walk nude in front of his friends,” the challan quoted her as saying.

The victim had said the suspects blackmailed the couple and extorted a sum of Rs1.12 million from the man on different occasions, after recording the couple.



Asim Ghaffar — a sub-inspector of the Golra police station had said he lodged the complaint against the suspects with police after he watched the sexually explicit video on a cellphone.

As per details of the challan, Mirza took Rs600,000 of the money while Umar Bilal extorted the man for Rs150,000. Mohib Bangash received Rs125,000, Rehan Hussain Mughal Rs100,000 and the rest Rs50,000 each.

Usman Mirza was arrested in early July after a video of him assaulting and getting violent against a young couple sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends.