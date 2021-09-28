Pakistan sees below 1,500 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since July 23

Another 41 people lost their lives to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,638

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to see a downward trend in new COVID-19 infections as the country reported less than 1,500 daily cases Tuesday morning, for the first time in over two months.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 44,116 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 1,400 came back positive

The country last reported less than 1,500 cases on July 23 at 1,425 cases.





The number of active cases, too, went to the lowest level since the last two months (July 20) at 49,968 cases. The active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been consistently falling since the last month with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported almost daily. Among the active cases, 4,015 patients are under critical care.

Meanwhile, another 41 people lost their lives to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,638. This makes it the fourth consecutive day the country has reported less than 50 deaths in a single day.

With 2,042 recoveries in the same period, the tally for recoveries now stands at 1,164,219, NCOC data showed.

The positivity ratio stands at 3.17% across the country. Two days ago, Pakistan's positivity rate went below 4% for the first time in almost four months.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,059 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 35% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.