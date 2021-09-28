Ex-chief minister of Sindh Ghous Ali Shah joins PTI

Ghous Ali Shah is a veteran Pakistani politician and jurist, who served as the Sindh CM 1985–1988 in the Zia-ul-Haq regime.

KARACHI: Ex-chief minister of Sindh and PML-N leader, Syed Ghous Ali Shah, along with former minister of state for water and power Syed Zafar Ali Shah, and Barrister Murtaza Mahesar Monday proclaimed joining the PTI.

Before formally announcing their decision to join the party, the political personalities met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House.



PM Imran Khan welcomed the new members by gifting them the party's mufflers.

Later, the premier also met the Sindh United Party Chairman Jalal Mehmood Shah.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway project during a ceremony held at the Cantonment Railway Station in the metropolis.

Ali is a veteran Pakistani politician and jurist, who served as the Sindh CM 1985–1988 in the Zia-ul-Haq regime and later the advisor to the prime minister for affairs of the province of Sindh, with powers of chief minister and status of a federal minister in June 1999.

He has also remained the defence minister from 1991–1993 and the education minister from 1997–1999.