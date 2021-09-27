Rasheed says ECP, govt getting closer on electronic voting machines

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday the PTI-led government and the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are coming closer on the issue of holding the next general elections via the electronic voting machines (EVMs).



"It is a positive development that the Judo, Karate between the federal government and the ECP is decreasing," he said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had levelled serious allegations against the ECP and the chief election commissioner, and as a result, the body had sent notices to both the government officials — who are yet to respond.

"The relationship between the government and the election commission should get better as it would facilitate in holding free and fair elections," the interior minister said.

Predictions about split in PML-N

Rasheed addressed the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, saying that the next general elections would be held in a "free, fair, and transparent manner."

Speaking further about the PML-N, he claimed that the party would not be divided into two, but three factions in the near future, amid reports of conflict between the top leadership in the party.

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif, addressing a workers convention in Rawalpindi a day earlier, had urged party workers to create unity within their ranks.

"There is no dispute at the leadership level. Any discord that exists at the local level, must be put to rest. We must have unity if we wish to win the government mandate come election time," he had stressed.

Nawaz Sharif's fake COVID vaccine entry

Moving on, he said Pakistan's passport, identity card, and vaccination campaign were being maligned as part of a "conspiracy".

On PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's fake COVID-19 vaccination entry, he said the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) was not to blame, as it had issued vaccination certificates to as many as 7.5 million people.

A fake coronavirus vaccine entry was made in the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) using Nawaz's name at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital in Lahore on Wednesday, September 22.

As per the fake entry, Nawaz, who is currently in London, got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac at 4:03pm on Wednesday last week at the hospital.

Suspension of mobile phone services

Talking about the suspension of mobile phone services on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), the interior minister said it would remain suspended in some areas, while it can be suspended in further places on the request of provincial governments and district administrations.