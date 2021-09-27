31 more people succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 3.60%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to record a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers, as the country reported 1,757 new infections during the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data issued on Monday morning.

As per the latest statistics of the NCOC, as many as 48,732 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 1,757 came back positive, taking the total caseload to 1,240,425.





The positivity ratio stands at 3.60% across the country. A day earlier, Pakistan's positivity rate went below 4% for the first time in almost four months.

The number of active cases has fallen to 50,651, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 1,162,177. The active cases have fallen consistently for more than a week. Among the active cases, 4,033 patients are under critical care.

Meanwhile, 31 more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the national death tally to 27,597, as per the NCOC stats. This makes it the third consecutive day the country has reported less than 50 deaths in a single day.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,118 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 36% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.