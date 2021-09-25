SUKKUR: Frustrated with media reports about his second marriage with an MPA of his own party, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday said, "It is our personal matter.”
The matter came to the fore when MPA Tahira Dua shared pictures of her newborn baby on social media. The pictures were from an event to celebrate the birth of the child. In them, the baby's name — Kamil Haleem Sheikh — could be seen written in the backdrop.
Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he got married according to Sharia principles and doesn't need to hold a presser to announce the marriage.
"I have told whom I needed to inform. There is no need to make a fuss about personal matters," he added.
The PTI leader had on Friday confirmed that he married Dua after the 2018 General Elections.
Responding to the report, PPP MPA Taimur Talpur took to the Twitter to congratulate Sheikh, saying he would keep his political differences aside to wish the opposition leader "joy over his marriage and the birth of a son." He, however, had complained of not being invited to the wedding reception.
"Keeping politics aside, I congratulate Haleem Adil Sheikh on his marriage and [the birth of his son]. The only sad part is that Haleem Adil did not invite me to his wedding, otherwise, I would have attended the reception too," Talpur had said.
