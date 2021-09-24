More JKT group loyalists call on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Pro-JKT MPAs express trust in Buzdar and support for PTI's main leadership, say sources within CM house

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen (L) and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar (R). Photos: APP

LAHORE: More members of PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen faction paid a visit to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM House on Friday, Geo News reported.

MPAs Noman Langaryal, Khwaja Dawood Salmani, and Abdul Hayi Dasti were among the pro-Tareen MPAs who called on the chief minister.

Sources within the CM House said that JKT loyalists have expressed trust in CM Buzdar’s leadership and their support with the PTI leadership.



It was since Nazeer Chohan — long considered a loyalist JKT loyalist — called it quits from the group, that the disintegration inside it accelerated.

This followed another PTI MPA Sardar Khurram Laghari, who too is a Tareen supporter, meeting CM Buzdar yesterday.



Sources within the CM House have claimed that more MPAs loyal to Tareen have contacted CM Buzdar and will meet him soon.

Provincial Minister for Punjab Prisons and provincial government spokesman Fayyaz Chohan said a few days ago that he has been given a special task to contact all pro-Tareen lawmakers and have them meet CM Buzdar while following party discipline.