Met Office predicts rain, wind, and thundershowers in Sindh next week

Met Office says strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh from September 27 to October 2

People carry a washing machine through flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 27, 2020. — AFP/File

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday warned of urban flooding in the southern half of the country next week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh from Monday, September 27, and are likely to continue till Saturday, October 2.

Sharing the statement issued by PMD, the NDMA wrote on Twitter: "More rain, wind and thundershowers with occasional gaps are predicted in the southern half of the country. Meanwhile, monsoon rainfall is likely to subside in the upper parts of the country in the coming days."



According to the notification, rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella “from September 28 to October 2 with occasional gaps.”

Moreover, heavy rainfall is also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad during the said period.



Alerting the relevant authorities, the Met Office said: “Heavy fall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and may trigger flooding in Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the forecast period.”

It directed all concerned authorities “to remain alert during the forecast period”.

The statement added that isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 27, 28, 30 and October 1.

Moreover, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from September 28-30.