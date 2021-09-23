Urban flooding, traffic jams in various areas as heavy rain lashes Karachi

Met department forecast rains and thundershowers in several areas of the Karachi tomorrow

Men push a vehicle through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: Heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds battered Karachi on Thursday, leaving major thoroughfares flooded and wreaking havoc across the city.

Rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city today, including Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, DHA Phase-II, Saadi Town and Kemari.



Vehicles were queued on the city’s main arteries standing bumper-to-bumper for long periods.

Commuters faced difficulty in reaching three main hospitals — including the National Institute of Child Health, Jinnah Hospital and National Institute of Child Health — located on Rafiqui Shaheed Road due to water accumulation.

Traffic was also jammed on various highways while the traffic police were nowhere to be found.

Shahrah-e-Faisal also experienced traffic jams as rainwater blocked the service lane. The flow of traffic was also affected in Saddar, Regal Chowk and Fawara Chowk.

According to the Met Office, most rain was recorded in Surjani Town at 70 millimetres, followed by 49.2mm in North Karachi and 47mm at PAF Base Faisal.

Meanwhile, by 5pm 20.2mm rain was recorded in Nazimabad, 19.2mm in Old Airport area, 16.1mm in Saadi Town, 14mm on University Road, 10.6mm in Orangi Town and Jinnah Terminal, 8.5mm in Quaidabad, 7mm in DHA Phase II, 5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadid, 3.6mm in Gulshan-e-Maymar and 2.7mm rain was recorded at Kemari.

Met department forecasts more rain

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rains and thundershowers in several areas of the metropolitan on Friday and Saturday.



PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said moderate to heavy rain is expected tonight and tomorrow. He warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi on Friday saying that the monsoon system has strengthened due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea.



