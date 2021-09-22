Corrupt elements opposing EVM system: PM Imran Khan

"We will solve this problem [of rigging] through the EVM system," says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said those who take advantage of corrupt systems are opposing the electronic voting machines (EVMs) because they do not want to see change and development in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, PM Imran Khan said a "mafia" is opposing the introduction of the EVM system in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The prime minister lamented that every election in Pakistan becomes controversial. The premier questioned why there is no uproar over elections in Germany and other countries.

PM Khan also gave the example of the electoral system in US, saying that the uproar in elections disappeared in the US because of the use of a good electoral system.

The premier said that in every Pakistani election held since 1970, whoever loses says that the polls were rigged.

"We will solve this problem [of rigging] through the EVM system," he highlighted.

He further said that the EVM system is simple - the election is held, voters get to vote by pressing a button and the results are then obtained.

"In our country, all the problems start after the end of the polling. There is a small section who takes advantage of the corrupt system. They are our greatest enemy," he said.

It is very necessary for us to push ourselves in our last two years, he said, referring to the PTI government. "We have come here after a very difficult time. We have to work hard this year," he stressed.

PM Imran Khan said that three years of the PTI government, so far, were "very difficult".

"I learned a lot in that period. Until you give up, you won't lose. Try to reach new heights and never have fear," the premier advised.

The prime minister said that one should never compromise on their vision, but only improve on it.

"It is necessary for a captain to keep a check on his team. I have seen my cabinet under difficult times and I have seen who gets nervous when," he said.

Imran Khan said that he has not learned as much in his short life as he has learned in these three years as the prime minister of Pakistan.

ECP says EVMs are ‘hackable’ and ‘tamper prone’

Earlier this month, the ECP had listed 37 reservations, including one that said that EVMs are “hackable” and can be easily tampered with.

During a meeting of the Senate committee on September 8, the election commission mentioned the challenges the system could face if the machines are rolled out in haste.

Of the concerns noted, the ECP wrote that there was not enough time for a “large scale implementation of EVMs in the upcoming election”, as per a copy available with Geo.tv.

Pakistan’s next general polls are slated for 2023.