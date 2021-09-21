COAS Bajwa says Pakistan safe for international sports

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Tuesday Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports, and business activities, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) statement.
The army chief made the statement during his meeting with Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou at the General Headquarters, after New Zealand and England cancelled their tours to the country
"Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports, and business activities, and we encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest," the army chief told the Greek ambassador.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation — especially the current situation in Afghanistan — and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the ISPR said.
The army chief told the ambassador that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people.
The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts in controlling COVID-19 through a coordinated national response and hailed Islamabad's role in the Afghan situation, including the successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability, the ISPR added.
