After 22 years, PIA plane lands in Damascus

PIA CEO says resumption of flights is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

PIA plane touched down at Damascus International Airport on Friday from Karachi. — AFP/File

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik Saturday said a plane landed at Damascus International Airport after a hiatus of 22 years.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the CEO tweeted: “Alhamdolillah, after 22 years, PIA landed in #Damascus, with #pilgrims”.

Malik said that the resumption of air link between the two countries "aims to promote religious tourism [and] restore relations with Syria".

He further added that the development "[is] in line with the vision of @ImranKhanPTI [and] @GovtofPakistan.”

He also appreciated the efforts of his team, saying: “Salute to Ambassador Air [Marshal] Saeed M Khan for his great support. Long live PIA.”

According to Gulf News, the PIA plane touched down at Damascus International Airport on Friday from Karachi.

The flight carried nearly 300 passengers including Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Syrian Transport Minister Zouheir Khzeim said: “The flight is the first after a 20-year hiatus, describing it as an important step for developing economic links between his country and Pakistan.”