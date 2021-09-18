Pakistan logs over 2,500 new coronavirus infections, 63 deaths

63 more patients died from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 2,512 more COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,221,261, National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Saturday.

According the latest statistics of NCOC, 2,512 people tested positive for the virus after 57,077 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country in the last 24 hours. This brings the positivity rate to 4.4%.







Meanwhile, 63 more patients died from the virus during the same period, taking the country’s overall death toll to 27,135.

Some 3,610 more people made full recovery from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported less than 70,000 active coronavirus cases for the first time since July 31 after it recorded 65,725 cases. The number of active cases has fallen consistently over the last five days.

Among the active cases, 5,117 patients are under critical care.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,980 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 51% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 70,402,987 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 16.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 954,803 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 46 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.